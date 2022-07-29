'Ab ayega asli mazza' claim netizens as Arshdeep Singh gets included in the playing XI of the 1st T20I vs West Indies

Arshdeep Singh

After winning the ODI series against West Indies by 3-0, the focus now shifts to the 5 matches T20I series against the same opponent. The Indian team will be looking forward to marking their final players for the upcoming ICC T20I cricket world cup later this year.

READ: Commonwealth Games 2022: Renuka Thakur's four fer in vain as Australian women's team beats India by 3 wickets

Indian team is full of youngsters and with Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli rested for this series and the absence of KL Rahul due to injury, It was quite evident that many young players will get the chance to play in this series and they would want to make full use of this opportunity.

One such young player who has been knocking on team India's door is Arshdeep Singh. The left arm medium pace bowler plays for Punjab kings in the IPL and has had a good couple of previous seasons of the premier T20 league.

He was included in India's T20 squad for the series against England but got just 1 game to play, he was part of the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies but did not get the opportunity in any of the games but he has been included in the playing XI of the 1st T20I match against West Indies.

Watching his inclusion in the playing XI, the netizens were mighty impressed, check out a few of the reactions.

ab ayega na asli maja

#arshdeepsingh July 29, 2022

Talking about the match, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field first.

READ: Netizens laud Renuka Thakur for her opening spell against Australian women's team as Indian women set the target of 155

Rohit Sharma opened the innings with Suryakumar Yadav and as we type, India has lost the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav and Indian team has scored 44 runs after 5 overs.