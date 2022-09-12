'Aap to bade khush honge': Ramiz Raja misbehaves with Indian journalist, snatches his phone; video viral

Ramiz Raja misbehaves with Indian journalist, snatches his phone

Coming into the final of Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan were considered the favourites as Sri Lanka had only won twice since the last T20I World Cup, but they put in some terrific team performance in the tournament to clinch the title.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman ex-Pak skipper Ramiz Raja was in attendance at the final on Sunday as Dasun Shanaka's side prevailed by 23 runs. A video of Raja's verbal altercation with an Indian journalist is going viral on social media.

The PCB chief was seen interacting with the media persons after the match and when quizzed about the mood of Pakistani people, Raja didn't take the question lightly. He was spotted having a war of words with the Indian journalist, and he even snatched the scribe's phone.

The former cricketer snapped at the journalist's question in the viral video and he can be heard saying, "Aap India se honge? Aap to bade khush honge? (Are you from India? You must be very happy then?)"

Later, the journalist took to Twitter and vented out his frustration while sharing a video of the incident.

Watch:

Speaking after the end of the final, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan who also finished as the top run-scorer of Asia Cup 2022 admitted that his side made some costly mistakes and Sri Lanka were the 'deserving' champions.

"I think if any team thinks about toss, then they are not a champion team. Sri Lanka were that today, they didn't think of toss. And then they hurt us for our mistakes. They deserved to be champions," said Rizwan in the post-match interview.

He continued, "We made mistakes. We are human. We also played well through the tournament, but we lost the momentum in the first innings. In T20 cricket, whichever team has better momentum at the change of innings has the advantage."