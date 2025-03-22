CRICKET
Shoaib Malik's wife, Sana Javed, is facing a lot of backlash after making controversial comments during a tv show alongside former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Sana Javed, the wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, has come under fire for making provocative remarks during a recent appearance on the television show "Jeeto Pakistan" alongside former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. During the show, Sarfaraz expressed a liking for facing medium pacers. In a light-hearted moment, Sana jokingly remarked to Sarfaraz, "You're speaking as if someone has wound you up like a toy." Sarfaraz responded calmly, stating, "I played where I was supposed to." The exchange between the two has sparked debate among fans and media outlets.
"Aap ko kya takleef hai, main apne miyaan ke saath jaise bhi khelun (I can play play however I want with my husband)," Sana replied, but her comment was deemed disrespectful by fans.
A video of the the same incident quickly went viral on social media, causing outrage from fans who believe Sana disrespected Pakistan's captain from the 2017 Champions Trophy victory.
Live tv show main aakar apny star player sy batamizi krny ki bhi ek hadh Hoti hai.@IAMSANAJAVED say sorry to @SarfarazA_54— Nadiah (@nadi_923) March 19, 2025
Safi Bhai thy Jo bardasht kr gaya hum fans nahi Karin gy @realshoaibmalik apni biwi ko tameez seekhao Bhai pic.twitter.com/TfANIg2wjN
In addition to the ongoing controversy, the relationship between Sana and Shoaib Malik has been under a microscope. Reports indicate that the couple had been dating for three years before they finally tied the knot in January of last year. According to Samaa TV, they first crossed paths on the set of Jeeto Pakistan while Sana was still married to singer Umair Jaswal. It’s said that Shoaib would often request Sana to join him on the shows he was part of, sparking speculation about the timeline of their romance.
Shoaib Malik, who was formerly married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, has also faced rumours of extramarital affairs. According to the Pakistan Daily, Sania became tired of the allegations, which led to their split. Interestingly, Shoaib's sisters were noticeably absent from his wedding to Sana, fuelling speculation about potential family opposition.
As the controversy grows, fans are calling on Sana Javed to apologise for her comments regarding Sarfaraz Ahmed. It is unknown whether she will choose to openly address the situation.
