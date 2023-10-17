Headlines

'Aap India team ko Pakistan to bhejiye..': Shahid Afridi's latest video goes viral, watch

The Pakistan Cricket Board had stated that if Rohit Sharma and the Indian team did not visit Pakistan, then Pakistan would not go to India for the ICC event.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

In the recent ODI World Cup match, Team India secured their 8th victory against arch-rivals Pakistan, a cause for exuberant celebration among Indian fans. Rohit Sharma and his team delivered a resounding performance, extending their winning streak in the ongoing tournament. At the grand stage of the Narendra Modi Stadium, over a hundred thousand spectators passionately cheered for the men in blue. However, the festivities were marred by certain incidents of fans mocking Pakistani players, which triggered significant backlash on social media.

Instances of Pakistan captain Babar Azam being booed and derogatory chants directed at Muhammad Rizwan as he returned to the dressing room did not sit well with a section of fans. Amidst these ongoing debates, a video featuring Shahid Afridi has gone viral. In this clip, Afridi is heard emphasizing the importance of mutual respect among neighbors.

The viral video appears to be a segment from an older press conference, likely from Legends League Masters, where Afridi was questioned about the Babar Azam-led team's travel to India for the World Cup. The situation had arisen due to the BCCI's refusal to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board had stated that if Rohit Sharma and the Indian team did not visit Pakistan, then Pakistan would not go to India for the ICC event. 

Eventually, the tournament took place following the hybrid model proposed by the PCB. Afridi's words in the video resonated, as he mentioned, "Who is denying? India but not Pakistan. Aap India ki team ko bhejiye to sahi, hum unhein Sar ankhon par rakhenge (You send the Indian team to Pakistan, and we will offer them the best-ever treatment."

In the broader context of the tournament, India continued their undefeated streak against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup. The two neighboring countries have now faced each other eight times in this prestigious competition, with India emerging victorious on each occasion.

