'Apne ghar ki series..': Aakash Chopra savagely shuts down fan for claiming only Pakistan can beat India at home

File Photo

India is currently hosting Australia in the first Test of a four-match series for the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a berth in the World Test Championship final on the line. The Baggy Green had no chance against India's whirling web in the first Test match in Nagpur.

Many people have stated that India may be vital at home, as they have dominated team after team on Indian tracks, even the mighty Australian side. Despite this, a Twitter user asserted that only one country can overcome India in India, and that country is none other than Pakistan. However, former Indian opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra responded accordingly, effectively shutting down the user.

Chopra responded that he appreciated the Pakistani fan's optimism, but that the Men in Green should focus on winning series at home instead. He was plainly alluding to Pakistan's two consecutive poor home results, a loss to England and a draw with New Zealand.

I love your positivity but janaab, aap Apne ghar ki series toh Jeet lo. With Australia, England and NZ at home. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and WI in away series, Pakistan should have reached the WTC finals already. https://t.co/UEo67hQYU9 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2023

"I love your positivity but janaab, aap Apne ghar ki series toh Jeet lo. With Australia, England and NZ at home. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and WI in away series, Pakistan should have reached the WTC finals already," Chopra tweeted.

Coming to the game, Australia batted first and struggled against the Indian bowling, particularly the spinners. The Indian spinners dominated the Australian batting, dismissing them for a paltry 177. Marnus Labuschagne led the way with 49 runs, and Steve Smith followed with a 37-run knock. Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show with the ball, finishing with a 5/47 session that included crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, and Todd Murphy.

In response, India dominated the match, scoring 77 runs in 24 overs, with Rohit Sharma notching a half-century.

READ| Huge blow for Team India as this star pacer will not feature in entire Australia Test series