Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Apne ghar ki series..': Aakash Chopra savagely shuts down fan for claiming only Pakistan can beat India at home

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra was miffed by a fan on Twitter, who questioned his cricketing credentials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

'Apne ghar ki series..': Aakash Chopra savagely shuts down fan for claiming only Pakistan can beat India at home
File Photo

India is currently hosting Australia in the first Test of a four-match series for the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a berth in the World Test Championship final on the line. The Baggy Green had no chance against India's whirling web in the first Test match in Nagpur.

Many people have stated that India may be vital at home, as they have dominated team after team on Indian tracks, even the mighty Australian side. Despite this, a Twitter user asserted that only one country can overcome India in India, and that country is none other than Pakistan. However, former Indian opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra responded accordingly, effectively shutting down the user.

Chopra responded that he appreciated the Pakistani fan's optimism, but that the Men in Green should focus on winning series at home instead. He was plainly alluding to Pakistan's two consecutive poor home results, a loss to England and a draw with New Zealand.

"I love your positivity but janaab, aap Apne ghar ki series toh Jeet lo. With Australia, England and NZ at home. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and WI in away series, Pakistan should have reached the WTC finals already," Chopra tweeted.

Coming to the game, Australia batted first and struggled against the Indian bowling, particularly the spinners. The Indian spinners dominated the Australian batting, dismissing them for a paltry 177. Marnus Labuschagne led the way with 49 runs, and Steve Smith followed with a 37-run knock. Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show with the ball, finishing with a 5/47 session that included crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, and Todd Murphy.

In response, India dominated the match, scoring 77 runs in 24 overs, with Rohit Sharma notching a half-century.

READ| Huge blow for Team India as this star pacer will not feature in entire Australia Test series

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bill Gates love life: From Melinda Gates, Ann Winblad to Paula Hurd, women in billionaires' life
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Sidharth-Kiara reception: Whopping amount spent on post-wedding party will blow your mind
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.