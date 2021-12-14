Aakash Chopra reacts to Rohit Sharma's injury - Should we cancel the South Africa tour?

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes Team India's chances of winning the Test series against South Africa has taken a hefty blow after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the series due to sustaining the hamstring injury and given his recent heroics in the purest form of cricket.

Rohit, who sustained the injury during a recent training session in Mumbai, joins a long list of absentees for Team India like Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shubman Gill who are all unavailable for the Proteas tour.

With so many key players unavailable for contention, former cricketer turned commentator, Aakash Chopra sarcastically commented that India should plan to cancel the South Africa tour rather than fielding a second-string side.

"Ravindra Jadeja unavailable, Axar Patel unavailable, Rahul Chahar unavailable, you don't have Shubman Gill and now they are saying that Rohit Sharma is also not there. I mean what is happening? Should we cancel the South Africa tour?", Chopra was quoted as saying, per a report from Crictraker via his YouTube channel.

The former Indian opener also highlighted why Rohit's absence could be a big factor in the series as India chase a much-awaited series win in Test format on the Proteas soil.

"Rohit Sharma is going to be a huge miss. If his tour is in doubt, India's chances are looking in doubt because who was your best Test batter in 2021. Why did you do well in England – Rohit was there with Rahul. Rohit has started loving Test cricket and he is enjoying leaving or defending," he added.

Meanwhile, in Rohit Sharma's absence, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are expected to open the innings for Team India.

For the unversed, the playing surfaces in South Africa are well renowned for offering a lot of bounce, and as such, Asian batsmen, historically, tend to struggle in such conditions, meaning that the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, can pose a serious threat to Team India's ambitions.