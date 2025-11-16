FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals from CSK

Aakash Chopra expressed surprise at Ravindra Jadeja's move to the Rajasthan Royals and taking a pay cut. Here's what he said.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 02:49 PM IST

Aakash Chopra questions Ravindra Jadeja's pay cut in trade to Rajasthan Royals from CSK
Ravindra Jadeja will play for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed surprise at Ravindra Jadeja's move to Rajasthan Royals (RR) after staying loyal to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for over a decade and taking a pay cut to join the pink franchise. On Saturday, CSK traded Jadeja and Sam Curran to get RR's skipper and wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson. Interestingly, Samson moved to CSK on the same salary of Rs 18 crore; however, Jadeja will get Rs 4 crore less than he used to get from CSK, at Rs 14 crore.

 

Talking about his pay cut in trade with RR, the former Indian cricketer said that if Jadeja took a pay cut because he felt done with CSK, and what incentive caused him to leave the Yellow Army. ''RR have got Jadeja, but he has taken a pay cut. I am thinking he left CSK by taking a pay cut? Without a player's consent, you cannot change their price. He has taken 4 crores less to leave Chennai, and that is mind-boggling. Why does someone take a pay cut? Maybe he was done with CSK and did not want to stay there. However, he could have done that by bidding in the auction as well. Have RR offered him captaincy? Was that the incentive for which he has gone towards RR? It is very interesting. There has to be a bit more to it,'' he said.

 

 

Jadeja's IPL journey

 

Jadeja began his IPL career in 2008 with the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season. He joined CSK in 2012 and has been a part of the Yellow Army till 2025, except for the 2016 and 2017 editions, when the Chennai-based franchise faced a two-year ban. During his stint with CSK, he also captained a few games for the team, but was later replaced by MS Dhoni due to underperformance

 

