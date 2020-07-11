Aakash Chopra blames 'glaring mistakes' behind RCB's poor IPL spells under Virat Kohli

Former Team India cricketer Aakash Chopra has blamed the 'glaring mistakes' of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) behind skipper Virat Kohli unsuccessful stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli, since becoming the RCB captain in 2011, finished twice at the bottom on the table with his team - 2017 and 2019 - while finishing sixth and second in 2018 and 2014 respectively.

While analysing Virat's poor run as the RCB skipper, Chopra claimed that the main reason behind his underwhelming return is due to the failure to put together a formidable team.

"He (Kohli) is surely not a successful IPL captain. The team has not done well, it is actually a fact. And it is not one or two years, but many seasons. There are manifold reasons for that," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"First thing is that they don’t pick the correct team. If you see their squad’s strength, you can observe glaring mistakes. You can punch holes in them."

"There are no fast bowlers, who will bowl at the death, who will bat at No.5 and No.6. They have never addressed these problems."

"It is a top-heavy batting team, always a thin bowling line-up, the same Yuzi Chahal, just the same fast bowler, that’s about it. If you don’t pick the team properly, don’t expect miracles from a captain," he added.

According to Chopra, another key reason behind RCB's below-average performances is due to the lack of proper communication between the management and Kohli, who eventually picks players at the auction.

"Second reason is that when the Indian team captain is the skipper of your franchise, you don’t stretch his bandwidth beyond a point. This is with regards to once again the squad selection. The other people need to do a very good job at the time of squad selection,” the former cricket said.

"I am sure MS Dhoni would have given the CSK management a list of 3-4 players to be picked and left the rest to the support staff, when he was the Indian captain. It is almost impossible for you to sit in the auction and spoon feed the management to pick a particular team. You have to support him, I don’t think Kohli has had that kind of support from his support staff."