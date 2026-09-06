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Aakash Chopra backs BCCI plan but warns of major problem with SENA warm-up games

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Aakash Chopra backs BCCI plan but warns of major problem with SENA warm-up games

Aakash Chopra has warned the BCCI about Team India’s planned warm-up games in SENA countries, stressing the importance of facing quality opposition. The former India cricketer believes teams may field second-string sides, potentially limiting the value of these crucial preparations.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 10:33 PM IST

Aakash Chopra backs BCCI plan but warns of major problem with SENA warm-up games
File Photo of Aakash Chopra
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Aakash Chopra has expressed his support for Team India to play warm-up matches in SENA countries before a series, but he also cautioned about the quality of cricket that the home teams provide. On his YouTube channel, Chopra mentioned that home teams often field second-string players, while emphasizing the need for quality in these matches. "If you are heading to SENA countries, warm-up games will be necessary. There was a time when tours to England lasted the whole summer. It was a four-month trip where you played against county teams," Chopra explained.

"In theory, this idea isn’t bad, but I’m unsure how to ensure the quality of those games. I don’t have a solution right now because, back in the day, the teams were strong and could almost defeat us. Nowadays, they send out their second-string players, claiming the match doesn’t matter. So, that aspect is still lacking. We need to maintain a certain level of quality," he added.

Although India won’t have a warm-up match in New Zealand, India A will face New Zealand A in three unofficial Test matches before the Test series begins. Visiting teams also play warm-up matches in India prior to a Test series.

India will return to Test cricket against New Zealand, with the first Test scheduled from November 19 to 23 at Basin Reserve in Wellington. The second and final Test of the series will be held at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

In early 2027, India will host Australia for a long five-match Test series. The five Tests will take place in Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad, respectively. Australia will have a warm-up match in India before the Test series begins.

Also read| No Gautam Gambhir for Asian Games 2026; here’s who will coach Team India

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