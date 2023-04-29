A whole lot better than..’: Ponting opens up about dropping DC star from playing XI

Source: Twitter

David Warner’s Delhi Capitals (DC) is having one of the worst seasons so far as the team is currently placed at the bottom of IPL 2023 points table. With legends like Shane Watson, Ricky Ponting and Saurav Ganguly in the management this is an unexpected outcome for a team. In their previous clash DC came up with a different opening pair replacing Prithwi Shaw with Phil Salt but this plan didn’t work for the Capitals either as the right hand batter went for a golden duck.

Head Coach Rickey Ponting was asked the reason behind dropping Prithwi Shaw and he didn’t shy away from stating the truth. "I think it's 13 games (considering IPL 2022 as well) since Prithvi has made a 50 opening the batting for the Delhi Capitals. There are a lot of other players at the top of the order with other teams that are playing a whole lot better than Prithvi", said Ricky Ponting ahead of their clash against SRH on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has scored only 47 runs in 6 matches this season and was replaced by English batter Phil Salt against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week.

"Prithvi at his absolute best, we know he's a match winner. That's one of the reasons that he's a retained player because we know if he bats a certain number of balls, we win about 95% of the games, But so far this season, he hasn't been able to produce,” Ponting further added.

DC will once again meet SRH on Saturday at 7:30 pm in their home ground in Delhi. Both teams now have 4 points and are at the bottom of the points table.