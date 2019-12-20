'A real match winner': Irfan Pathan dedicates heartwarming post for brother Yusuf after going unsold at IPL 2020 auction

The 37-year-old is a veteran of IPL title winner with his two previous sides Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders and is widely known for his power-hitting.

When India cricketer Yusuf Pathan failed to find a buyer in the Indian Premier League (2020) auction on Thursday (December 19) in Kolkata, brother Irfan Pathan shared a motivational post on social media to cheer him up.

Yusuf went unsold under the all-rounder category, who featured for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Irfan hailed Yusuf and said he has been an outstanding player for the most part of his career.

"Small hiccups doesn't define your career, you have been outstanding throughout. A real match-winner. Love you always Lala," Irfan's post read on Twitter.

Small hiccups doesn’t define your career,you have been outstanding thru out. A real match winner. Love you always Lala @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/h3tw3AjoGS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 19, 2019

However, his batting has definitely been on the downside and failed to replicate his destructive batting performances for the Hyderabad franchise in the previous two seasons.