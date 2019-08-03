'A gem in making': Twitter hails Navdeep Saini for dream debut in India vs West Indies 1st T20I match

Navdeep Saini made a dream debut for India as the 26-year-old as he picked up three wickets in his first Twenty20 International against West Indies on Friday. The highlights of Saini's debut included two wickets off two balls in his first over and a wicket maiden in his and innings final over.

Saini was introduced in the attack in the fifth over and he came good as he picked the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer of consecutive balls. He then returned to removed Keiron Pollard (49) in the 20th over.

Twitter was all praise for the new star of Indian cricket:

Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/skD77GYjk9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 3, 2019

The wicket was damp but that was a strange performance from the West Indies batsmen. Now, reliant on a very powerful finish to have a chance. Loved watching Saini — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 3, 2019

Navdeep Saini just bowled a wicket maiden in the 20th over of the T20 match. Superb international debut for the youngster. 3 wickets overall... #INDvsWI — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) August 3, 2019

Well bowled Navdeep Saini. Just the start, keep rocking speedster. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/CDmkkOBEec — Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) August 3, 2019

This man Navdeep saini has a great future. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/8umoIlNFjr — Rishi Joshi (@joshirishi_) August 3, 2019