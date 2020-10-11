A game for all: ICC shares picture as tribute on International Day of the Girl Child

On International Day of the Girl Child, (October 11), International Cricket Council (ICC) shares an image as a tribute.

The theme for this year, “My voice, our equal future”, reimagines a better world inspired and led by adolescent girls, as part of the global Generation Equality movement.

The photo, taken by Asma Ul Hosna Shimu of Bangaladesh shows girls playing cricket using a plank of wood and the stumps are made of sticks. ICC captioned the image saying, "A game for all".

A game for all Bangladesh#DayOfTheGirl | Asma Ul Hosna Shimu pic.twitter.com/Qcbvm8WTNj — ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced the squads for the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge which will be played from November 4 to November 9 in the UAE today. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will be leading Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively.

History of the day:

The International Girl Child Day or International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated every year on October 11 with the aim of empowering women. It provides more opportunity for girls and increasing the awareness of gender inequality faced by girls.

The International Girl Child Day initiative began as a project of Plan International, a non-governmental organisation that operated worldwide.

Their campaign 'Because I Am A Girl' was widely successful and the idea of the International Day of Girls grew from it.