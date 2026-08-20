FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
SC appoints high-powered committee to examine alleged police violence during student protest

SC forms panel to probe police violence during student protest

Amid Operation Safed Sagar's success, Siddharth says he will 'never play a bad person', reveals he has never done 'item songs where 1 woman is...'

Amid Operation Sagar's success, Siddharth says he will 'never play a bad person'

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man shoots wife outside ICICI bank in Lucknow, kills sister at home, then himself

Man shoots wife outside bank in Lucknow, kills sister at home, then himself

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

A familiar trophy problem awaits? India women could come face-to-face with Mohsin Naqvi in Asia Cup 2026 final

India women could face a familiar trophy dilemma if they reach the Asia Cup final with Mohsin Naqvi potentially involved in the presentation ceremony. The situation could revive memories of the previous Asia Cup trophy controversy involving India and Pakistan.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

A familiar trophy problem awaits? India women could come face-to-face with Mohsin Naqvi in Asia Cup 2026 final
Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana (Courtesy: AFP)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

With the Women's Asia Cup 2026 coming up, a big question is on everyone’s mind: What happens if the Indian women’s team wins the tournament? This year, the event takes place in the UAE at Dubai International Stadium. The Asian Cricket Council is running the show and right now it’s led by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. If India takes home the title will we see a repeat of Suryakumar Yadav’s stance—celebrating a win but refusing to lift the trophy?

India faces Pakistan on September 5. Unlike in the men’s Asia Cup next year, the women’s team may only run into their rivals twice—once in the group stage and possibly again in the final. That fuels another debate: Will India shake hands with Pakistan, or will they stick to a no-handshake policy? Let’s break things down.

What if India wins the Asia Cup—will they pick up the trophy?

Right now, nobody knows how India will react if they win. Logically, if Harmanpreet Kaur leads her team to the top, they deserve to celebrate with the trophy. But the ACC president is still Mohsin Naqvi. If he stands on stage ready to present the silverware, does India accept it? Or do they act like Suryakumar Yadav’s team and celebrate the moment without the physical trophy?

There’s also a chance the Indian team could collect the trophy from another ACC official, sidestepping Naqvi altogether. Either way, the spotlight will be on that post-match moment.

What happened to the men’s Asia Cup trophy?

After the men’s team refused to accept their trophy from Naqvi, he said India could pick it up from the ACC office. Things seemed to thaw a bit when BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia met Naqvi during an ICC gathering. Saikia later claimed that the “ice had been broken,” but the trophy situation didn’t get sorted. Naqvi held firm: India would need to collect the trophy directly from him.

No-handshake policy—will it continue?

Last year, during the men’s Asia Cup, India and Pakistan faced each other three times. Not once did they shake hands—tensions were high after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. The Indian women’s team followed a similar path—no handshakes during the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 or the T20 World Cup 2026.

There’s every indication Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will stick to this approach when they meet Fatima Sana’s team in the Asia Cup.

But not every sport follows the same path. During the Hockey World Cup 2026, Harmanpreet Singh’s hockey squad shook hands and even exchanged high-fives with Pakistan on the field in Amstelveen.

It’s clear—cricket reflects more than just sports. Every gesture, every decision, is tied up with the bigger picture. All eyes will be on the Women in Blue later this year.

Also read| 'Have very similar ideas...': Gary Kirsten reveals what he discussed with Gautam Gambhir during Galle Test

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SC appoints high-powered committee to examine alleged police violence during student protest
SC forms panel to probe police violence during student protest
Amid Operation Safed Sagar's success, Siddharth says he will 'never play a bad person', reveals he has never done 'item songs where 1 woman is...'
Amid Operation Sagar's success, Siddharth says he will 'never play a bad person'
A familiar trophy problem awaits? India women could come face-to-face with Mohsin Naqvi in Asia Cup 2026 final
A familiar trophy problem awaits? India women could come face-to-face with Mohsi
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man shoots wife outside ICICI bank in Lucknow, kills sister at home, then himself
Man shoots wife outside bank in Lucknow, kills sister at home, then himself
Women's Hockey World Cup: In-form Deepika in focus as India look to secure crucial next-round spot vs England
Women's Hockey World Cup: In-form Deepika in focus as India look to secure spot
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement