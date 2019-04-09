A cost to beer! World Cup organisers to spend Rs 2.25 crore to keep beer prices down and fans happy

The fans at this year's Cricket World Cup in England and Wales may get beer at a more affordable rate courtesy ICC and the organisers. The 50-over World Cup will take place at 11 grounds in England and Wales from May 30.

According to The Times, the organisers of World Cup 2019 are going to subsidise beer prices at this year's tournament. The report suggested that the move could cost the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) around 2,50,000 pounds (more than 2.25 crore rupees).

The report said that several grounds were unhappy at the wholesale price of the official beer, fearing they may have to charge as much as $15.50 a pint to the fans. The World Cup organising committee is considering a subsidy to keep prices of pints around the accepted $9.70 mark to keep the fans happy.

So the ICC has to spend 250,000 pounds to subsidise the cost of beer at World Cup venues this year! The things you have to budget for when you organise a tournament! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 9, 2019

ICC signed a $9m contract with Indian brewery Bira 91 late last year to cover the next two World Cups and the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.