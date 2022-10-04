Search icon
"A career as lamba and ghana as your zulfein": Yuvraj Singh sends hilarious birthday message to Rishabh Pant

With an aggressive batting style that has also drawn a lot of criticism, Rishabh Pant has become one of the most divisive players in world cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wished wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant a Happy 25th birthday with a humorous greeting.

"Wishing you a career as lamba and ghana as your zulfein. Stay blessed Rishabh Pant, hope it’s a memorable day and year ahead. God bless and all the best for the World Cup. Happy birthday!" Yuvraj tweeted.

With an aggressive batting style that has also drawn a lot of criticism, Rishabh Pant has become one of the most divisive players in world cricket in the short time of his international career. However, he is also one of just two wicketkeeper-batters in Australia, England, India, and South Africa with a Test hundred.

In 119 international games, he has scored 3897 runs and has 173 dismissals. However, despite his outstanding numbers, Pant has experienced a couple slumps in which he wasn't scoring runs consistently. Yuvraj Singh recently emerged as Rishabh Pant's coach and engaged in a lengthy talk with the Delhi-born star while he was going through a similar phase.

The third One Day International in Manchester included Pant scoring an unbeaten 125 runs against England as a direct result of this debate. The Men in Blue were rapidly losing wickets while attempting to reach 260 runs until Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya saved the innings by putting together an astonishing 133-run partnership for the fifth wicket. After winning Player of the Match, the 25-year-old hailed Yuvraj Singh on Twitter for his advise.

“Looks like the 45-minute conversation made sense!! Well played @RishabhPant17 that’s how you pace your innings @hardikpandya7 great to watch #indiavseng,” tweeted Yuvraj after Pant scored his maiden ODI century. The 24-year old responded by saying,"it did. indeed Yuvi pa".

As Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 25th Birthday today, he received wishes from all around the cricketing world.

"Best wishes to you Rishabh Pant on your Birthday, wishing you all the love and success. May you continue to make the whole team and Nation proud. Loads of love to you brother! Have a blessed day! #HappyBirthdayRishabh," Suresh Raina said in a tweet.

Delhi Capitals wishes their captain Pant, saying: "Spider-man. #RP17. DC through and through. Happy Birthday, Skip! Stay audacious."

Robin Uthappa said: "Happy birthday, champ Rishabh Pant. May you continue to shine with your performances and entertain us all with your behind the stumps commentary! Lots of love."

"To the man whose heroics with the bat make us say, ek aur shot #AavaDe!" Gujarat Titans tweeted.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said: "Happy birthday, Rishabh Pant. Sonnet ka naam roshan karte raho."

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said: "Birthday Greetings Rishabh Pant. Wish you great health, immense joy and long life. You are a brilliant player, keep making the country proud BCCI."

