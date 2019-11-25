Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

'A bit disturbing': England fast bowler Jofra Archer subjected to racial abuse, New Zealand Cricket issues apology

New Zealand marked the arrival in Test cricket in Bay of Plenty with an emphatic victory over England. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2019, 05:07 PM IST

New Zealand marked the arrival in Test cricket in Bay of Plenty with an emphatic victory over England. 

Kane Williamson's side sealed the match by an innings and 65 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

However, what has come to light is England fast bowler Jofra Archer who was subjected to “racial insults” by a spectator.

The English player scored 30 from 50 balls and combined a stubborn 59-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Sam Curran to delay the hosts’ victory.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter and wrote, "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy”.

Archer, who was born in Barbados and represented West Indies at Under-19 level, fast-tracked into the England side and made an impressive test debut during the Ashes series against Australia.

After the allegation, New Zealand Cricket said it will apologise to Jofra Archer. In a statement, NZC said that the perpetrator had not been located, but that the board would be in touch with Archer to apologise.

"New Zealand Cricket will be contacting, and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui," read the statement.

"Although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible.

"NZC has zero-tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer to any developments in the case to the police.

"It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton."

Archer later told ESPNcricinfo that the abuser had been a solitary New Zealand spectator, making comments "about the colour of my skin".

He claimed that the same person appeared to have contacted him via Instagram and said. "I don't think it would happen in England".

