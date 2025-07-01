After getting retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 13 crore, getting engaged to a Member of Parliament, Rinku Singh was appointed as a BSA by the UP government recently. However, this recent reward has elicited backlash for him on social media.

Rinku Singh has been on cloud nine recently as he has witnessed great fortune in the last few months. He was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Earlier this month, he got engaged to a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh. Most recently, he was appointed as a Basic Education Officer by the UP government, for which he will get a hefty salary each month. A few days after he was appointed a BSA, the young cricketer is getting trolled and eliciting backlash on social media. A section on social media are trolling him and the state government for appointing him despite being a '9th fail' himself, showing their seriousness of the position.

Some reactions on X

A user named Priyaranjan wrote, ''A 9th fail has been made district education officer. Only in India such idiotic appointments are made @myogiadityanath @ChiefSecy_UP''

A 9th fail has been made district education officer . Only in India such idiotic appointments are made @myogiadityanath @ChiefSecy_UP #rinkusingh https://t.co/GStOORSGXg — Priyaranjan (@rahul87924) June 26, 2025

Another user wrote, ''What is this retarded trend in our country where someone is given a position in completely different field for being good is some totally unrelated field? Rinku Singh is 9th fail but becomes Education officer because he's good in cricket. WHERE TF IS LOGIC? Siraj is DSP ffs.''

What is this retarded trend in our country where someone is given a position in completely different field for being good is some totally unrelated field? Rinku Singh is 9th fail but becomes Education officer because he's good in cricket. WHERE TF IS LOGIC? Siraj is DSP ffs. June 27, 2025

Check out some more reactions and memes

ये हैं क्रिकेटर Rinku Singh ,

अभी हाल ही में इन्हें बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी बनाया गया है,

वह भी खेल कोटे से.



अब ये क्रिकेट खेलेंगे या फिर नौकरी करेंगे.



दोनों साथ साथ हो नहीं सकते,



क्रिकेट वे छोड़ नहीं सकते,

नौकरी भी कर नहीं सकते,



तो फिर मुफ्त की तनख्वाह लेंगे,



क्या जरूरत थी BSA… pic.twitter.com/Qo1hkMiy6F — Swarnima (@TheSwarnima) June 26, 2025

Reportedly, after Rinku's appointment as BSA, he will get a monthly salary of around Rs 56,000 which can go up to Rs 1,77,000. Meanwhile, the final appointment of Rinku Singh is still being processed, but a section of people are clearly not happy with the UP government's decision.