ENG vs IND: With a 92m SIX, Mohammed Shami smashes half-century at Lord's

What.is.happening! When your batsman don't do their job, and your tail-enders just come and pile up important runs. That's exactly what Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are doing. And not just that, Shami also reached his half-century.

With a 92m SIX, Shami smashed a half-century at Lord's on Day 5 in just 602 balls.

This is his second Test fifty. The Indian balcony is seen erupting in joy as Shami took off the helmet and raised his bat as they do after scoring a hundred.

Sensational Shami notches up Outstanding knock this has been as #TeamIndia's lead surpasses 250. #ENGvIND Follow the match https://t.co/KGM2YELLde pic.twitter.com/KzxTw4nnoa August 16, 2021

The two put on 77 runs partnership in 111 balls. This is also the highest individual score for both Bumrah and Shami in Tests

This is also now the highest ninth-wicket partnership for India in England surpassing 66 by Kapil Dev and Madan Lal at the same venue in 1982.

When all thought England had the upper hand, India's bowlers came in with a bang and scored taking the lead to 259 runs. India have 286 runs on the board in 108 balls.

Amid all this run-scoring, the heat between the two teams continued as Bumrah and Shami were seen having heated arguments on two occasions. The umpires too had to intervene with the tension increasing between the fielders and the batters.