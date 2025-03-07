Hafeez criticized cricket legends from the 1990s for not doing more to improve the sport in their country.

Famous Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Younis has reacted to Mohammad Hafeez's recent remarks about the cricket legends of the 90s. On social media site X (previously Twitter), Younis shared a sentimental picture of himself with Wasim Akram. He boldly said, "90's KA LONDA (Boys from the 90s)" to highlight their outstanding bowling records, suggesting that their illustrious results are a powerful reaction to any criticism.

Hafeez, a former cricketer who played for Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is, recently shared some critical views about the cricketing legends of the 1990s. He argued that these players did not do enough to promote the sport in the country.

While analyzing Pakistan's disappointing exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy, Hafeez stated that even with prominent figures like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar, the Pakistan team of the 1990s did not create a lasting legacy for future generations.

"I am a huge fan of those who played in the 1990s but when it comes to legacy, they left nothing for Pakistan. They didn't win an ICC event - they lost the (World Cups of) 1996, 1999 and 2003. We reached one final (in the 1999 World Cup) and lost that badly."

It was noted that Pakistan emerged victorious in the 1992 World Cup, but failed to secure any other ICC trophies during that time period. This occurrence has sparked inquiries into the dynamics between Pakistan's present and past cricketers.

Former cricketer Rashid Latif took a direct aim at Akram and Younis, referring to them as "Dubai ke launde" without explicitly naming them. "Dubai boys (Dubai ke launde) have created a ruckus. They are happy praising each other. They fought throughout their career, which hurt Pakistan cricket...interesting people. Throw money in front of them; they will do anything)," the former Pakistan captain said.

Following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy held on home turf, attention has once again shifted towards the country's cricketing heritage and its ongoing struggle to achieve consistent success in major tournaments.

