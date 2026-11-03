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84 lakh requests, 34000 seats: India vs Pakistan 2027 ODI World Cup clash sparks record ticket frenzy

The India vs Pakistan clash at the 2027 ODI World Cup has triggered unprecedented ticket demand with the ICC reportedly receiving 84 lakh requests for a fixture at a stadium with a capacity of just 34,000.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 03:11 PM IST

84 lakh requests, 34000 seats: India vs Pakistan 2027 ODI World Cup clash sparks record ticket frenzy
India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 match sees 84 lakh requests. (AI-generated image)
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Almost 8.4 million ticket requests have been made for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 group-stage match featuring India and Pakistan. These two rival teams are set to clash on 10 October at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This highly anticipated match remains the most sought-after event, despite the stadium's capacity being limited to 34,000 spectators. According to a report from the BBC, an astounding 84 lakh fans have expressed interest in attending the India-Pakistan group stage match. This staggering number indicates that ticket applications have surpassed the available seats by approximately 247 times.

84 lakh ticket requests submitted for IND vs PAK match

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg can accommodate 34,000 spectators and will also host the tournament final on 21 November 2027. The final match has garnered nearly eight million ticket applications.

The 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, with the tournament kicking off on 7 October 2027. The opening match will feature a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, where Australia faced India in Ahmedabad.

79 lakh applications for the final as well

As per the ICC, a total of 83,97,294 ticket applications have been submitted for the India-Pakistan match. In comparison, 79,00,944 applications have been received for the World Cup final, scheduled for the same venue on 21 November 2027. Consequently, the India-Pakistan match leads in ticket demand.

India and Pakistan could meet three times

India has triumphed over Pakistan in their last 16 encounters across both men's and women's international competitions. Pakistan's last win against India occurred during the 2022 Asia Cup.

In the 2027 tournament, India and Pakistan are grouped together with Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and a qualifying team.

In the World Cup format, India and Pakistan have the potential to meet three times: first during the group stage, then again in the Super 7 stage if both teams advance. A third encounter could occur in either the semifinal or final, provided both teams qualify.

Ticket applications will be open until 21 November

The process for applying for tickets will remain active until 21 November 2026. Initially, applicants must register, and if the number of requests surpasses the available tickets, a computerized random lottery will determine who gets to purchase tickets. This is not based on a first-come, first-served basis.

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