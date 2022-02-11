'80 runs more precious than century': THIS is how netizens reacted to Shreyas Iyer's first big knock after Covid

Shreyas Iyer marked his return from Covid with a valuable knock of 80 runs in the third ODI versus West Indies. Having wrapped up the ODI series, team India welcomed back Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, both of whom were reported to have contracted Covid earlier.

While Shikhar failed to make an impact on the day, Iyer played a bold and gritty inning of 80 runs in 111 deliveries to help India cross the 200-run mark, after they were earlier reduced to 42/3 at one point in time.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first as Team India hoped to inflict a whitewash on the visitors, however, all of Shikhar, Rohit and Virat Kohli were dismissed early.

Iyer, alongside Rishabh Pant steading the ship as they wove together a valuable partnership that brought India back into the fray. Hayden Walsh Jr. however broke the partnership when he dismissed Pant on 56 after 54 balls.

The West Indies spinner struck again to send Iyer back to the dugout, however, netizens were impressed with what they saw, more so because the youngster was only making his first appearance for Team India after recovering from Covid.

Some users on Twitter even lauded Iyer by writing that his innings proved to be 'more valuable' than a century because India were looking down the barrel after losing their three-experienced senior batsmen early.

This is how netizens reacted to Shreyas Iyer's valuable knock of 80 runs in the third ODI:

Well played Shreyas Iyer under pressure



80(111) that to after early 3 wickets #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/fx0GAkTubV — Nick (@fortyfive09ro) February 11, 2022

Actually shreyas iyer deserves a century, but sadly out for 80 runs.., match saver #ShreyasIyer | #INDvWI | #IndianCricketTeam — Rohishabh fangirl (@Im_RishRo1745) February 11, 2022

No. 4 is his place .

Everyone please stay away from this position .

He is too good at this position

Shreyas Iyer | @ShreyasIyer15 | #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/XsGpR0lral — BewareOfKSGIAN2.0 (Shriya) (@Sgksg3) February 11, 2022

Players perfoming just before Mega Auction -

Odean Smith

Shreyas Iyer

Deepak Chahar

Expecting same from Kuldeep #CricketTwitter — Vibhor Shrivastava Entertainment (@VibhorVse20) February 11, 2022

88, 65, 71, 65, 70, now 80

Missed quite a few opportunities to score a century#ShreyasIyer February 11, 2022

Shreyas Iyer Your 80 runs are even more precious than century!! You added these valuable runs for the team when the team needed it the most.#INDvWI #shreyasiyer pic.twitter.com/w5CRvrprCh — Anjali (@imAnjali718) February 11, 2022

After the departure of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar's late flurry of 38 runs in 38 balls helped India reach the score 240/7, at the time of writing.