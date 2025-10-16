8 records Rohit Sharma can break during Australia tour: Hitman set to play his 500th international match in Perth

Rohit Sharma enters the Australia tour with an opportunity to etch his name deeper into cricketing greatness — with records spanning consistency, longevity, and match-winning impact.

As Team India prepares for the three-match ODI series during their tour of Australia, it also marks a significant moment for former ODI captain Rohit Sharma. Australia is known for its pitches, which are among Mr. Sharma's preferred venues for white-ball cricket.

However, he is making his return to international cricket after a lengthy seven-month hiatus. The last time he donned the Indian jersey was during the Champions Trophy 2025, which was held in the ODI format. In this format and in white-ball cricket overall, his legacy is comparable to that of the greats.

As one of India's premier cricketers makes his comeback after a substantial break, let's explore the top 8 milestones he could achieve during the three-match ODI series in Australia.

A look at 8 records that Rohit Sharma could break during the Australia Tour

1. One century away from 50 International centuries

Since the beginning of his career from 2007 to 2025, Rohit Sharma has participated in 499 international matches. Interestingly, he has accumulated 49 centuries throughout his career, making him just one century shy of the remarkable milestone of 50 international centuries. During the Australia tour, Sharma has the opportunity to reach this landmark.

2. One match away from 500 international matches

The ODI series in Australia holds particular significance for Rohit Sharma, as he is set to play his 500th international match. When he steps onto the field for the first ODI against Australia on Sunday, October 19, it will mark this impressive achievement in his cricketing career.

3. Needs eight more sixes to set the record for 'Most sixes in ODI format'

Throughout his international career, India's former ODI captain has hit a total of 341 sixes in the ODI format. With this impressive tally, he currently ranks second to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (351) for the most sixes in ODIs. If he manages to hit 8 more sixes in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, he will claim the record for the most sixes in one-day cricket.

4. 8000 ODI Runs in Winning Causes

Rohit currently has 7970 ODI runs in matches India has won. He requires just 30 more runs in a winning cause to become only the second Indian, after Virat Kohli, to cross the 8000-run mark in ODI wins — a statistic highlighting his tremendous impact in India’s victories.

5. 1000 ODI Runs vs Australia in Australia

Since his debut series in Australia in February 2008, Rohit has scored 990 runs in 18 ODIs on Australian soil, including four centuries. He now needs 10 more runs to become the first Indian batsman to register 1000 ODI runs against Australia in Australia, marking another consistency milestone against one of the toughest opponents.

6. Leading Indian Opener Record

Virender Sehwag leads Indian openers with 15,758 runs across formats. Rohit, after the 2025 Champions Trophy, stands at 15,584 runs. He requires 174 more runs to surpass Sehwag and become the most prolific Indian opener ever in international cricket.

7. 10th Century vs Australia

Rohit has scored 9 centuries against Australia across formats. His next will make him the only Indian opener to have recorded 10 centuries against Australia — an unmatched feat of dominance across eras.

8. 3rd Highest Indian ODI Run-Getter

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Virat Kohli (over 13,000) lead India’s ODI run charts, with Sourav Ganguly (11,221) in third. Rohit, with 11,168 ODI runs, needs only 54 more to surpass Ganguly and become India’s 3rd leading ODI run-scorer of all time.

