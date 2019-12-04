'735 not out': Triple centurion David Warner meets â€˜legendâ€™ Brianâ€‰Lara

Australia’s David Warner sure has been a week to remember - from gaining back his form to registering his maiden triple ton in Test cricket.

The batsman achieved this milestone in the 2nd Test against Pakistan in Adelaide to help his side to a massive victory.

Warner - who remained unbeaten on 335 in the first innings - surpassed Don Bradman’s record to become the highest-scoring Australia batsman in the longest format.

However, there was one milestone he could not surpass, which was of Brian Lara’s record of scoring 400 in a Test match - the highest ever by any player in international cricket.

After the historic achievement, Warner got a chance to meet with the West Indies legend himself. On the sidelines of the Australian Open golf tournament, the two posed for a picture.

In a post on Instagram, Warner wrote: “Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to Knock 400 off.”

Lara also took to his Instagram and wrote a special message: “735 Not Out! David Warner, congrats!!”

Warner could have gone past the 400-mark, however, skipper Tim Paine called off the innings, declaring Australia at 589/3.

In reply, Pakistan could only manage 302 in the first innings, and when asked to bat again, they could only muster 239, handing the hosts a win by an innings and 48 runs.