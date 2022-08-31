'71st century loading': Fans hoping for the 'Virat Kohli show' against Hong Kong

Fans hoping for Virat Kohli's century against Hong Kong

Team India faced off against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday at the Dubai Internationa Stadium, looking to confirm their place in the Super 4 stage. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets earlier on Sunday and perhaps one of the biggest positives from that match was Virat Kohli's inning.

For the better part of 2022, Kohli has struggled for runs, and he was on a one-month break ahead of Asia Cup 2022. Having not scored a single century since November 2019, fans were expecting a 'Virat Kohli' special on Wednesday.

While many fans had expected Kohli to play against the likes of West Indies and Zimbabwe to rediscover his best form, but since he was rested, Hong Kong presented another opportunity to the 33-year-old to find his mojo.

Kohli had shown signs of his old self against Pakistan as he scored a brisk 35-run knock against India's arch-rivals before he ended up gifting his wicket away.

While India played against Hong Kong for the first time in T20I cricket, the previous two meetings resulted in victories for the Men in Blue. Thus, apart from an obvious victory, fans also demanded Kohli to end his barren run with the bat, by scoring his 71st international century.

Check how fans reacted:

Virat Kohli scored three fours and one six during his 35-run knock against Pakistan, as he appeared to roar back into form before suffering another uncharacteristic dismissal.

India meanwhile got off to a good start as the openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul tried to set up a good platform for the Men in Blue.