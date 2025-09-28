'71 runs in five innings': Irfan Pathan sounds alarm over Suryakumar Yadav’s form ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final

Pathan emphasized that despite Suryakumar's outstanding IPL season in 2025, where he scored 717 runs, his international form has been disappointing, managing only 99 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 110 this year.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has raised concerns about Suryakumar Yadav’s batting performance ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on Sunday. The Indian captain has accumulated only 71 runs in five innings throughout the tournament thus far, with his highest score being an unbeaten 47 from the group-stage encounter against Pakistan. However, he was dismissed for a duck when the two teams met again in the Super Four stage last week.

Entering the Asia Cup after an outstanding Indian Premier League season where he amassed 717 runs, Suryakumar has struggled to replicate that success in international cricket this year. Speaking on Sony Sports, Pathan pointed out Suryakumar’s disappointing statistics in 2025, noting that the captain has only scored 99 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 110. He also criticized Suryakumar for frequently losing his wicket while attempting sweep shots.

“If his bat talks, his captaincy will also benefit. Suryakumar Yadav getting out while playing a sweep is definitely an area of concern, and this entire year has been like that. One or two innings have come for sure in international cricket. The IPL was very good, but he hasn’t scored runs in international cricket,” said Irfan.

“He needs to come out of this. We discussed in the commentary in the last match as well, as much as possible, try to play straight when you are not in form, especially against fast bowlers, but he got out while playing a sweep against a spinner today. This team will become stronger if he gets his form,” he added.

The captaincy was entrusted to Suryakumar in July of the previous year, following Rohit Sharma's resignation from the format after India's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados. Since then, the transition has been anything but smooth. Although he smashed a century against Bangladesh in October 2024, that remains the only fifty he has achieved as captain. His explosive 75 off 35 balls in Hyderabad last year sparked optimism, yet consistency has eluded him.

Statistics suggest that the demands of captaincy may be affecting his performance. As captain, Suryakumar has accumulated only 329 runs in 19 innings across 21 matches, averaging 19.35, with just two fifties and a strike rate exceeding 145. He has managed to surpass the 20-run mark only six times since assuming the captaincy – a decline that has raised alarms among both fans and analysts.

