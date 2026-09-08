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708 runs, two days, no declaration: The unusual Duleep Trophy rule explained

South Zone are running out of time, with Tilak Varma and Chama Milind needing a big partnership to keep their hopes alive in the Duleep Trophy Final game. Know why East Zone kept batting for the first two days of the match.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 05:39 PM IST

708 runs, two days, no declaration: The unusual Duleep Trophy rule explained
Why did East Zone bat on without declaring its first innings? (Screengrab from BCCI video)
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In the finals of the Duleep Trophy, East Zone spent the first two days at the crease, putting a mammoth 708 on the scoreboard against South Zone. East Zone's skipper Ishan Kishan contributed 270 runs, producing a stunning batting display and leaving South Zone with a mountain to climb. Meanwhile, what caught everyone's attention was the decision of East Zone to continue batting without declaring at such a mountain-like score.

Why did East Zone bat for two days?

East Zone's decision to bat for straight two days against South Zone in Chennai was a choice the team made that has a connection with the rules of the Duleep Trophy. Yes, you read it right! If the match ends in a draw, the winner is decided on the basis of the first innings lead. The team with more runs in the first innings gets to lift the cup if the Duleep Trophy final match ends in a draw, which is why the Ishan Kishan-led side batted for two days and finally reached 708.

A declaration just after scoring 500 runs would have given South Zone more time to score runs and push for a result. The strategy was simple, the more runs East Zone scored, the harder it would be for South Zone to take the lead. If the South Zone failed to surpass 708 runs, East Zone would win the match as well as the title in case of a draw.

What can South Zone do now to stay alive in the game?

Tilak Varma and Co need to score at least 270 runs in their first innings to move ahead of East Zone. After Day 3 Stumps, South Zone posted 242/6 and are still trailing by 466 runs. Chama Milind, along with the skipper Tilak Varma, are currently at the crease and will look to reduce the deficit on Day 4.

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