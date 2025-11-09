FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sunita Ahuja makes BIG statement on Govinda- Krushna Abhishek's 7 years fued: 'Hold grudges when everyone is...'

World champion Jemimah Rodrigues falls for 6 on WBBL comeback; Melbourne Rangers beat Brisbane Heat by 7 wickets

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement, 'No Muslims, no Christians, no Brahmin allowed in Sangh, only...'

6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6: Meghalaya batter Akash Choudhary smashes record books, sets new Ranji Trophy milestone

‘We’re not robots’: Gurugram man’s viral video highlights mental toll of toxic work culture

Sourav Ganguly backs THIS women's star player to lead Team India in future, her name is...

US Air Travel Crisis: More than 1700 flights cancelled, New York City's three major airports hit hard due to...

Did Shah Rukh Khan save Cheteshwar Pujara's career? Ex-India star's wife reveals untold story

Gurugram shocker: Class 11 student shot at by two classmates in posh housing society

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's FIRST reaction to US President Trump's explosive claims on Pakistan's secret nuclear testing: 'Right action at right time...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sunita Ahuja makes BIG statement on Govinda- Krushna Abhishek's 7 years fued: 'Hold grudges when everyone is...'

Sunita Ahuja makes BIG statement on Govinda- Krushna Abhishek's 7 years fued

World champion Jemimah Rodrigues falls for 6 on WBBL comeback; Melbourne Rangers beat Brisbane Heat by 7 wickets

World champion Jemimah Rodrigues falls for 6 on WBBL comeback; Melbourne Rangers

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement, 'No Muslims, no Christians, no Brahmin allowed in Sangh, only...'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement, 'No Muslims, no Christians...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeCricket

CRICKET

6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6: Meghalaya batter Akash Choudhary smashes record books, sets new Ranji Trophy milestone

Meghalaya batter scripted history in the Ranji Trophy by smashing eight consecutive sixes, sending shockwaves across domestic cricket. The extraordinary ‘6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6’ sequence etched his name into the record books and created one of the tournament’s most memorable batting milestones.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6: Meghalaya batter Akash Choudhary smashes record books, sets new Ranji Trophy milestone
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Akash Kumar Choudhary from Meghalaya made cricket history at the Pithwala Ground in Surat by hitting eight consecutive sixes, achieving the fastest half-century ever recorded in First Class cricket. During a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh, the lower-order batsman reached his half-century in just nine minutes and with eleven balls, surpassing the previous record by a mere ball. Kumar struck six sixes in a single over, totaling eight consecutive sixes to achieve his half-century.

Coming in at number 8 with the team score at 576/6, following a double century from Arpit Bhatiwara and two additional centurions in the middle order, Kumar was given the freedom to play aggressively, pushing the score to 628/6.

Interestingly, the batter reached his 50 while facing three dot balls, as his explosive batting came to a halt, leading Meghalaya to declare at that score. Choudhary concluded his innings with a score of 50*(14), having hit no fours but an impressive eight sixes. He now stands alongside Ravi Shastri as one of only two players to have hit six sixes in an over in Ranji Trophy history.

Kumar's impact on the match extended beyond his batting; he also opened the bowling with the new ball and claimed the first wicket of the second innings, marking a truly unforgettable day.

Fewest deliveries to reach 50 in First Class cricket

  • 11 balls — Akash Kumar Choudhary: Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Surat, 2025
  • 12 balls — Wayne White: Leicestershire vs Essex, Leicester, 2012
  • 13 balls — Michael van Vuuren: Eastern Province B vs Griqualand West, Cradock, 1984/85
  • 14 balls — Ned Eckersley: Leicestershire vs Essex, Leicester, 2012
  • 15 balls — Khalid Mahmood: Gujranwala vs Sargodha, Gujranwala, 2000/01

The achievement sets a new record that had been in place for 13 years, following Wayne White's remarkable feat of scoring a half-century in just 12 deliveries during a County Championship match for Leicestershire against Essex. Interestingly, in that 2012 match, White's batting partner, Ned Eckersley, also reached his half-century in a mere 14 deliveries, as the duo amassed a staggering 77 runs in just 20 balls combined.

Previously, the record in the Ranji Trophy was held by Bandeep Singh from Jammu and Kashmir, who managed to score his half-century in 15 deliveries while competing against Tripura in Agartala back in 2015.

Currently, the record for the fastest half-century in Test cricket belongs to Misbah ul Haq, who achieved this milestone in just 21 deliveries during a Test match against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

Also read| Did Shah Rukh Khan save Cheteshwar Pujara's career? Ex-India star's wife reveals untold story

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
World champion Jemimah Rodrigues falls for 6 on WBBL comeback; Melbourne Rangers beat Brisbane Heat by 7 wickets
World champion Jemimah Rodrigues falls for 6 on WBBL comeback; Melbourne Rangers
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement, 'No Muslims, no Christians, no Brahmin allowed in Sangh, only...'
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement, 'No Muslims, no Christians...
6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6: Meghalaya batter Akash Choudhary smashes record books, sets new Ranji Trophy milestone
6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6: Meghalaya batter Akash Choudhary smashes record books, sets new
‘We’re not robots’: Gurugram man’s viral video highlights mental toll of toxic work culture
‘We’re not robots’: Gurugram man’s viral video highlights mental toll of toxic w
Sourav Ganguly backs THIS women's star player to lead Team India in future, her name is...
Sourav Ganguly backs THIS women's star player to lead Team India in future
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE