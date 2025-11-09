6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6: Meghalaya batter Akash Choudhary smashes record books, sets new Ranji Trophy milestone

Meghalaya batter scripted history in the Ranji Trophy by smashing eight consecutive sixes, sending shockwaves across domestic cricket. The extraordinary ‘6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6’ sequence etched his name into the record books and created one of the tournament’s most memorable batting milestones.

Akash Kumar Choudhary from Meghalaya made cricket history at the Pithwala Ground in Surat by hitting eight consecutive sixes, achieving the fastest half-century ever recorded in First Class cricket. During a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh, the lower-order batsman reached his half-century in just nine minutes and with eleven balls, surpassing the previous record by a mere ball. Kumar struck six sixes in a single over, totaling eight consecutive sixes to achieve his half-century.

Coming in at number 8 with the team score at 576/6, following a double century from Arpit Bhatiwara and two additional centurions in the middle order, Kumar was given the freedom to play aggressively, pushing the score to 628/6.

Record Alert

First player to hit eight consecutive sixes in first-class cricket



Fastest fifty, off just 11 balls, in first-class cricket



Meghalaya's Akash Kumar etched his name in the record books with a blistering knock of 50*(14) in the Plate Group match against… pic.twitter.com/dJbu8BVhb1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 9, 2025

Interestingly, the batter reached his 50 while facing three dot balls, as his explosive batting came to a halt, leading Meghalaya to declare at that score. Choudhary concluded his innings with a score of 50*(14), having hit no fours but an impressive eight sixes. He now stands alongside Ravi Shastri as one of only two players to have hit six sixes in an over in Ranji Trophy history.

Kumar's impact on the match extended beyond his batting; he also opened the bowling with the new ball and claimed the first wicket of the second innings, marking a truly unforgettable day.

Fewest deliveries to reach 50 in First Class cricket

11 balls — Akash Kumar Choudhary: Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Surat, 2025

12 balls — Wayne White: Leicestershire vs Essex, Leicester, 2012

13 balls — Michael van Vuuren: Eastern Province B vs Griqualand West, Cradock, 1984/85

14 balls — Ned Eckersley: Leicestershire vs Essex, Leicester, 2012

15 balls — Khalid Mahmood: Gujranwala vs Sargodha, Gujranwala, 2000/01

The achievement sets a new record that had been in place for 13 years, following Wayne White's remarkable feat of scoring a half-century in just 12 deliveries during a County Championship match for Leicestershire against Essex. Interestingly, in that 2012 match, White's batting partner, Ned Eckersley, also reached his half-century in a mere 14 deliveries, as the duo amassed a staggering 77 runs in just 20 balls combined.

Previously, the record in the Ranji Trophy was held by Bandeep Singh from Jammu and Kashmir, who managed to score his half-century in 15 deliveries while competing against Tripura in Agartala back in 2015.

Currently, the record for the fastest half-century in Test cricket belongs to Misbah ul Haq, who achieved this milestone in just 21 deliveries during a Test match against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

