6,6,6,6,6,4: Hardik Pandya goes berserk in Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashes maiden List A century vs Vidarbha

Hardik Pandya produced a breathtaking batting display in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing a maiden List A century. Pandya hammered 133 runs with a flurry of sixes against Vidarbha, showcasing his explosive power in one-day cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 03:31 PM IST

Hardik Pandya made a stylish comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring a century for Baroda against Vidarbha on Saturday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Khandheri, Rajkot. The 32-year-old played a remarkable innings of 133 runs off just 92 balls, featuring 8 fours and 11 sixes. Initially, he was on 66 runs from 62 balls, but in the next 30 deliveries, he shifted into high gear, scoring 67 runs. Although he was eventually dismissed by Yash Thakur, he had already done his part, helping Baroda to a total of 293/9 in their allotted fifty overs.

Before the 39th over commenced, Hardik was at 66 off 62 balls; however, he took charge, smashing 34 runs off the next six balls bowled by Parth Rekhade. In just four minutes, the all-rounder surged from 66 to 100.

Hardik seemed to have a particular affinity for Rekhade, as he continued to punish him even after reaching his century, consistently sending the ball to the boundary. He was ultimately dismissed in the 46th over.

The seasoned player was the sole warrior for Baroda during the innings, as no other batsman managed to exceed the 30-run mark. Following Hardik, the next highest score was 26 from No.8 batter Vishnu Solanki.

At 32, Hardik has been in exceptional form lately, having scored two half-centuries in the recent T20I series against South Africa, which India won 3-1 at home. The right-handed batsman notched up two half-centuries, and even Proteas coach Shukri Conrad praised him, stating he was the key difference between the two teams.

The series against the Proteas marked Hardik's return to competitive cricket after suffering an injury during the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka. The fast-bowling all-rounder also became only the third Indian bowler to take 100 T20I wickets.

Hardik is expected to be rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11, as selectors focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Also read| Shami or Siraj? Selection dilemma brews ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series; Shreyas Iyer's vice-captaincy under cloud

