6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh smashes half century ahead of Asia Cup 2025, his strike rate is...

UP T20 League: Leading Meerut Mavericks, Rinku Singh showed a blistering knock of a half-century and many fours and sixes. His teammates Swastik Chikara and Rituraj Sharma also hit half a century.

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is in a fiery form as he launched a blistering knock and hammered a half-century in the current UP T20 League. The Meerut Mavericks captain slammed an explosive 57 runs off just 27 balls against Lucknow Falcons on Wednesday. India's finisher for the T20I format scored 3 fours and 4 sixes, taking his team’s total of 233/4 in 20 overs.

How was Rinku Singh’s performance?

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Rinku has showed his explosive form through this match bringing confidence in the Indian team. Leading the Meerut Mavericks, Rinku Singh has shown consistency in his performance as he first stunned everyone by smashing a century against Gorakhpur Lions and now dominated the field with notching up half-century against Lucknow Falcons on August 27.

Rinku’s turn to bat came at No. 5 when his team was three wickets down for 73 runs in the 10th over. He added 94-runs along with Rituraj Sharma, whose individual score 74 in 37-balls. Rinku was dismissed in the 18th over and struck at 211.11. His quick-fire runs pumped up Meerut Mavericks's score in the middle overs, bringing it to a powerful 167.

ALSO READ: Rinku Singh reveals heartfelt conversation with Shah Rukh Khan on private jet, hints at wedding invitation

How did other batters help Meerut Mavericks?

Rinku Singh was not the only scorer who showed fierce batting skills, Swastik Chikara and Rituraj Sharma also showed ferocious batting. Chikara also hit half a century by scoring 55 runs and showed a hard-hitting display by striking four fours and as many sixes, while Rituraj was unbeatable at 74. He hit 5 fours and equal sixes in 37 balls.