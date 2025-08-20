'6,4,4,4,4,4,4,4....': Prithvi Shaw makes BIG comeback, smashes century at Buchi Babu tournament, star opener says 'wants no...'

Prithvi Shaw, who has been out of the Indian team for years, due to both off-field controversies and on-field performance, went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, made a massive comeback on Tuesday during Buchi Babu tournament. Check here to know what he said during post match presentation.

Prithvi Shaw made a significant impact in his first competitive match for Maharashtra, scoring a century against Chhattisgarh on the second day of the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament at Guru Nanak College on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old opener, who moved from Mumbai earlier this year, maintained his composure on a difficult pitch and scored his century off 122 deliveries while his colleagues fought hard. In the 44th over of Maharashtra's innings, Shaw hit a boundary to get to the three-figure score.

His innings, which included a six and fourteen fours, was based on patience and application as he calmly handled the erratic bounce and turn. Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs, and a T20I for India so far. His last international appearance came in July 2021.

After scoring 111 against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament on Tuesday, Shaw spoke to the media. This was his first century for Maharashtra, his new team, after leaving Mumbai earlier this year.

What Prithvi Shaw said on Team India cricketers?

Prithvi Shaw, who has been out of the Indian team for years, due to both off-field controversies and on-field performance, went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, said no cricketer, past or present, reached out to him in his difficult time away from the sport.

"I mean, it's fine. I mean, I don't want anyone's sympathy. It's okay. I've seen this before as well. I've got my family's support. And my friends who were there with me when I was not really well mentally as well. So, it's okay," concluded the batter," he said.

Prithvi Shaw is starting from scratch again

The 25-year-old said, "I don't mind coming from scratch again because I've seen many ups and downs in my life ... I'm kind of a very confident guy, confident in myself, my work ethics. I feel, I hope that this season will go really well for me as well as for my team," said Shaw.

The star player who was once considered to be the next Sachin Tendulkar added, "I don't want to change anything. I just went back to basics, doing things that I used to do in Under-19 days, which got me to the Indian team, just doing all the stuff back again, you know," said the 25-year-old. "Practicing more, gym, running. It's small things, obviously, it's not that big because I've been doing these things since the age of 12 and 13."

Meanwhile, the milestone came just a day after his former Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan struck a fighting hundred for Mumbai against TNCA XI in the same tournament. Maharashtra was bowled out for 217, while Chhattisgarh ended Day 2 on 43, leading by 78 runs.

The 25-year-old boasts 4556 runs in 58 first-class appearances at an average of 46.02. Last season, he was dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad due to fitness concerns and disciplinary issues. He made his last appearance for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final in December 2024.

Where Buchi Babu tournament is being held?

Buchi Babu tournament is being held in Tamil Nadu across various loactions. Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is hosting this tournament. The tournament will feature 16 teams, who will be divided into four groups of four each.