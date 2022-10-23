Search icon
6,1,0,6,1,6: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya hit 3 maximums in match-defining over vs Pakistan, watch

Kohli and Pandya set stage for an exciting finale after India lost 4 early wickets to steepen the chase against Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

India were under immense pressure after losing 4 wickets and ending the first 10 overs of their innings with just 45 runs on the board. However, an explosive 12th over where Hardik Pandya hit two maximums and Kohli hit one changed the game. While the match was still tilted towards Pakistan, the hard-hitting gave momentum to release pressure and set the stage for an exciting finale. 

India need 48 runs to win in just 18 balls with Kohli and Pandya on the crease. Follow live updates here: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: Kohli-Hardik take charge, check ball-by-ball update, LIVE scorecard

top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
