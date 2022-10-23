6,1,0,6,1,6: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya hit 3 maximums in match-defining over vs Pakistan, watch

Photo: Twitter

India were under immense pressure after losing 4 wickets and ending the first 10 overs of their innings with just 45 runs on the board. However, an explosive 12th over where Hardik Pandya hit two maximums and Kohli hit one changed the game. While the match was still tilted towards Pakistan, the hard-hitting gave momentum to release pressure and set the stage for an exciting finale.

Pandya hits first six of Indian innings, watch:

Two more in the over, courtesy Kohli and Pandya, watch:

India need 48 runs to win in just 18 balls with Kohli and Pandya on the crease. Follow live updates here: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: Kohli-Hardik take charge, check ball-by-ball update, LIVE scorecard