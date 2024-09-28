6,0,6,6,6,4: Liam Livingstone hammers 28 runs off Mitchell Starc’s over to break multiple ODI records at Lord's

Livingstone hammered Starc all over the ground for four sixes and a four in the penultimate over.

Liam Livingstone once again showcased his exceptional big-hitting abilities by scoring an unbeaten 63 runs off just 27 balls in the fourth ODI against Australia at Lords on Friday. The seasoned English all-rounder stole the spotlight by smashing the renowned pacer Mitchell Starc for 28 runs in the final over of the innings, setting multiple records at the iconic Lords.

Starc, who holds the record for the most wickets among active fast bowlers in the world with 241 wickets in 124 ODI games, was unable to contain Livingstone in the last over. Prior to facing the Australian star, Livingstone had scored 34 runs off 21 balls and concluded with an impressive 62 runs off 27 balls, propelling England to a formidable total of 312 for 5 in 39 overs.

Livingstone began the final over by dispatching a yorker from Starc over long-on for a massive six. Despite Starc's attempt to bounce back with a bouncer on the next delivery, Livingstone responded with three consecutive sixes and ended the over with a boundary, making it the most expensive over at Lords.

Watch:

In addition to achieving the fastest fifty in ODI history at Lords in just 25 balls, Livingstone also set a new record for the most sixes in an innings at Lords in ODIs with seven sixes and three fours.

Despite losing 11 overs to rain, the England team managed to secure their highest-ever ODI team total against Australia at Lords. England also broke the record for the most sixes in an innings at Lords in ODIs with a total of 12 sixes.

On the other hand, Starc unfortunately conceded the unwanted record for the most expensive over bowled by an Australian bowler in ODIs. This surpasses the previous records held by Simon Davis, Craig McDermott, Xavier Doherty, Adam Zampa, and Cameroon Green, who each conceded 26 runs in an over.

Also read| India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Rain washes out day two of Kanpur Test without a ball being bowled