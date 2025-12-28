6, 4, 2, 6, 6, 6: Kieron Pollard shatters MS Dhoni's major T20 record during ILT20 match with Dubai Capitals

With 30 runs in an over, Kieron Pollard etched his name in history books as he shattered a major T20 record.

MI Emirates has secured a spot in the top two after a convincing 8-wicket win over the Dubai Capitals in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20). Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 44 confirmed MI Emirates' Qualifier 1 match with Desert Vipers on Tuesday, December 30. In the 15th over of MI's innings, Pollard hammered Salamkheil with 30 runs, including four sixes, a boundary, and a double. Before Salamkheil's over, MI Emirates needed 40 runs off six overs with eight wickets in hand, but after his over, it was all over for the Capitals as the Men in Blue chased down the target of 123 runs in the 17th over.

Watch the clip:

With this knock, Pollard has also etched his name in history books as he breached the 300-sixes mark as a skipper in T20 cricket. Not only this, but he became the first-ever player to achieve this milestone, beating Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

Most sixes in T20 cricket as skipper

Kieron Pollard - 304 sixes in 209 matches

Faf du Plessis - 286 sixes in 210 matches

MS Dhoni - 281 sixes in 331 matches

Rohit Sharma - 273 sixes in 225 matches

Virat Kohli - 227 sixes in 193 matches