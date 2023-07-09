'53 minutes for 5.5 overs': Time wasting tactic in Duleep Trophy sparks 'spirit of cricket' debate

Image Source: Twitter

The Duleep Trophy semi-final match between South Zone and North Zone sparked a heated debate on sportsmanship due to an astonishing display of time-wasting drama on the final day. Led by Jayant Yadav, the North Zone team took an astonishing 53 minutes to bowl a mere 5.5 overs during the final session. This left the South Zone batters utterly perplexed and cricket enthusiasts in a state of excruciating frustration.

Despite the delay tactics employed by the North Zone, it was the South Zone that emerged victorious in the end. However, the manner in which the North Zone deliberately prolonged the match has prompted many to question the true spirit of cricket on various social media platforms.

The game was interrupted by rain, causing a delay of approximately 100 minutes. Once the play resumed, South Zone recognized the urgency to score runs swiftly. In response, North Zone strategically positioned most of their fielders on the boundary rope and constantly adjusted their field placements with each ball bowled during the final session. Despite requiring only 5.5 overs to achieve the target of 32 runs, the South Zone took a staggering 53 minutes to accomplish this feat.

Interestingly, three of the 5.5 overs consumed 10 minutes each, while one over took 12 minutes and another took 7 minutes. Frequently, a fielder would sprint in from the deep to be stationed within the 30-yard circle, only to be promptly sent back to the boundary.

Speaking after the match, even the captain of the South Zone team, Hanuma Vihari, admitted that he would have made the same decision as Jayant Yadav if he were in his position.

"I've come across a lot of games where a team is trying to delay in the final few overs because it gives advantage, which is obviously not wrong on their part. Some will say it is not in the spirit of the game, but even if I was the captain, I would have done the same thing," he told reporters after the game.

The South Zone would now face the West Zone in the final.

