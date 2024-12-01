The IPL auction recently concluded in Jeddah with IPL teams spending millions to secure the services of their preferred players.

Jasprit Bumrah has undeniably been a standout performer for the Indian cricket team, leading the bowling attack with finesse and skill over the past few years. His exceptional performance was once again on display as he played a pivotal role in India's impressive 295-run victory against Australia in the first Test in Perth.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Bumrah took on the captaincy duties and excelled not only with the ball but also in his leadership responsibilities. Despite India being dismissed for a modest 150 runs in their first innings, they staged a remarkable comeback to secure a convincing win in the Test match.

Bumrah's talent and value were further highlighted when he was retained by the Mumbai Indians for a staggering INR 18 crore, underscoring his importance to the team's success in the upcoming IPL season. The 30-year-old has proven his mettle across all formats of the game, and his performance will be crucial for India's success in the ongoing Australian tour.

Following the auction, Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra showered praise on Bumrah, emphasizing his exceptional abilities as a fast bowler. Nehra remarked that even a purse of 520 crore would not have been sufficient to acquire Bumrah's services in the auction, underscoring his immense value to any team.

In an interview with Star Sports, Nehra commended Bumrah's ability to thrive under pressure, particularly in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. He lauded Bumrah's composure and performance, highlighting his exceptional handling of the captaincy responsibilities in the opening match of the tour.

“The way Bumrah led the team following the 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand on home soil it's brilliant to witness, You can't beat Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah). If Bumrah was in the auction then anything would have happened. Even a purse of 520 crore would have been not enough for the IPL teams,” Nehra said.

Also read| 'Is he crying...?': Rohit Sharma's reaction to Sarfaraz Khan's unusual dismissal in warm-up game goes viral