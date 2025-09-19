Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Cricket

CRICKET

5 sixes...then tragedy: Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match, shares emotional tribute

Nabi produced a breathtaking batting display, smashing five sixes off Wellalage in the last over and scoring a rapid 60 from 22 balls. Soon after the match, reporters informed Nabi that Wellalage’s father had passed away from a heart attack during the game’s mid-innings break.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

5 sixes...then tragedy: Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match, shares emotional tribute
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was taken aback upon hearing about the passing of Sri Lankan cricketer Dunith Wellalage’s father. Shortly after he hit the young left-arm spinner for five sixes during the Asia Cup 2025 match on Friday, the Afghanistan veteran expressed his condolences to the 22-year-old in Abu Dhabi.

After Sri Lanka's six-wicket victory, coach Sanath Jayasuriya and a team manager broke the news to Wellalage about the unexpected death of his father, Suranga Wellalage, on Thursday, September 18. This moment was captured by on-site journalists in a video, showing Jayasuriya and other members of the Sri Lankan team comforting the devastated young talent.

Subsequently, a group of journalists informed Nabi about Wellalage’s circumstances. Just as the Afghan star was getting onto the team bus back to the hotel, he was left in shock when one of the reporters shared the news of the young player’s loss.

Following this brief conversation, Nabi quietly departed with a member of Afghanistan’s coaching staff. The seasoned player seemed genuinely empathetic towards his young Sri Lankan counterpart, who had just experienced a disheartening outing. This moment will be remembered as the first significant challenge in Wellalage’s emerging international career, as he was severely hit in the final over by Nabi, who launched five massive sixes against him.

Under immense pressure, the left-arm spinner lost his composure, giving away 6, 6, 6, no-ball, 6, and 6 on the first five legal deliveries. He narrowly escaped the rare embarrassment of conceding six sixes in an over by delivering a wide yorker, which Nabi could only drive to deep third before being run out while attempting a second run. Despite the expensive last over, Sri Lanka successfully chased down Afghanistan’s 169/8, securing their spot in the Super 4s from Group B, alongside Bangladesh.

Also read| IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman match live on TV, online?

