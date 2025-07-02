5 runs, 7 wickets: Sri Lanka sets world record as Bangladesh witness most bizarre batting collapse in cricket history

Sri Lanka triggered a dramatic collapse, reducing the visitors to 105-8 within a mere 27 balls and ultimately securing a notable 77-run victory.

Colombo witness a remarkable shift in the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium. While chasing a target of 245, Bangladesh seemed to be on track for victory at 100-1, but what happened next astonished cricket fans. In an extraordinary exhibition of bowling, Sri Lanka initiated a monumental collapse, bringing the visitors down to 105-8 in just 27 balls, ultimately clinching a significant 77-run win.

The Bangladeshi innings fell apart dramatically, losing seven wickets while adding a mere five runs to their score. This collapse is now recorded as the second-worst seven-wicket downfall in ODI history. Only Zimbabwe, against Sri Lanka in 2008, has suffered a worse fate by losing seven wickets for fewer runs in an ODI. Interestingly, all three of the most severe seven-wicket collapses in ODI history have occurred against the 1996 World Champions, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's astonishing achievement of taking seven wickets for just five runs (or fewer) while bowling second and at home sets a new world record, surpassing their previous best against Afghanistan last year in Pallekele. They are now the only team in the world to have accomplished three instances of taking seven wickets within a margin of seven runs or less, with the West Indies being the only other team to have achieved this feat (ironically, also against Sri Lanka).

Despite half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan and Jaker Ali amid the turmoil, Bangladesh was ultimately bowled out for a scant 167. Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka's century, along with Kusal Mendis's 45, had led the hosts to a competitive total of 244. Taskin Ahmed was the standout among the Bangladeshi bowlers with four wickets, while Tanzim Hasan contributed three. This remarkable victory gives Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, leaving Bangladesh to reflect on their dismal collapse.

