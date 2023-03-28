Search icon
5 new players added in BCCI's annual contract list, check the names here

Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan are the new names in central contract.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

File photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Annual Player Contracts for the 2022-23 season on Sunday (March 26). The BCCI’s contracts for Indian cricketers has been divided into four grades – A+, A, B, and C. Players in A+ category receive annual salary of Rs 7 crore, while players in A, B and C categories earn Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja has been rewarded for his all-round performances in the recent months as he has been placed in Grade A+ alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, former skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The BCCI has dropped Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Deepak Chahar from its annual central contract.

Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan are the new names in central contract.

Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel are kept in the Grade A category.

Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubhman Gill have been named in Grade B category.

Sanju Samson, Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh and KS Bharat have been named in Grade C.

