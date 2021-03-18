4th T20I: India win a thriller against England owing to Shardul Thakur's two wickets in 2 balls

Team India levelled the five-match series as they won a thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the fourth T20I by just eight runs as the series now stands at 2-2. The game ebbed and flowed through the 40 overs as till the last over, no side was the clear winner.

India were on top after reducing England to 66/3. However, a 65-run partnership from Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in just 36 balls swung the momentum in the visitors' favour. But, India weren't far off. They got Bairstow's wicket but Stokes was still milking boundaries.

Shardul Thakur then came up with the game-changing over, the 17th. He first sent back Stokes, it was a huge wicket in the context of the game as the left-hander was smashing to all parts. On the next ball, a slower delivery accounted for the England captain Eoin Morgan.

Two wickets in two balls and India were back in the game. However, Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer kept the game alive for their side. But, Thakur's twin strikes ensure the game became out of reach of the English batsmen and eventually pocketed the game by eight runs.

Earlier, owing to Suryakumar Yadav's maiden half-century and Shreyas Iyer's quickfire 37-run knock helped India get to a 185-run score, which proved to be a good score in the end.