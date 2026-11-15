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'49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai': Sachin Tendulkar recreates iconic childhood photo on 37th debut anniversary

On the occasion of his 37th international debut anniversary, Sachin Tendulkar recreated an iconic childhood photograph with the bat he has treasured for 49 years. Take a look.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

'49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai': Sachin Tendulkar recreates iconic childhood photo on 37th debut anniversary
Sachin recreates a childhood memory with a treasured cricket bat. (Pic Credits: Instagram/sachintendulkar)
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'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 37th anniversary of making his international debut on Sunday, November 15, 2026. To mark the special day, the cricketing legend shared a nostalgic post on his social media handles, recreating an iconic photograph from his childhood. You must have surely seen this picture of toddler Sachin, wherein he is seen posing with a cricket bat. The 53-year-old recreated the same pose, notably with the same bat. ''Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!'' he wrote along with the pictures.

Take a look

 

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989

On the same date 37 years ago, 16-year-old Sachin made his international debut in 1989. The match was against Pakistan in Karachi, and it ended in a draw. In the match, Sachin came out to bat just in the first innings and scored 15 runs off 24 balls before getting dismissed by Waqar Younis.

For those unversed, Sachin went on to represent India in 200 Test matches in his 24-year illustrious career. He also played 463 One Day Internationals (ODIs). Sachin also holds the record for the most runs in both formats and a combined tally of 100 centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar's international records at a glance

Sachin Tendulkar finished his international career in 2013 with a staggering 34,357 runs across formats, including 100 hundreds and 164 half-centuries. The legend ended his career with 15,921 runs and 51 centuries in Tests and 18,426 runs and 49 centuries in ODIs.

Sachin also jointly holds the record for playing the most ODI World Cups with Pakistan's Javed Miandad. He featured in six World Cups and, just ahead of his retirement from cricket, he made his final World Cup appearance in the 2011 edition, which Team India won by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. Interestingly, the match was also played in his hometown, Mumbai.

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