4,6,0,4,0,1,4,4,4: Watch Finn Allen's explosive knock against Australia in T20 World Cup 2022

The first match of Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022 got underway with neighbours Australia and New Zealand locking horns in Sydney. Playing in his very first T20 World Cup, the youngster gave the world a glimpse of his surreal talent.

Allen scored 42 runs off just 16 balls and provided a great platform for the New Zealand batsmen. He took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners, and it's not easy smashing the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins all over the park.

Such was the impact of Finn Allen's knock that after his brisk start, the pair of Williamson and Conway struggled to keep up the pace, before eventually finding their groove.

Allen's carnage will inning included five fours and three huge maximums.

Finn Allen whacking em pic.twitter.com/kWObBUqr6e — Simply Cricket (@Simply__Cricket) October 22, 2022

Propelled by Allen's quickfire start, New Zealand reached the 180-run mark in the 19th over, which was definitely a good show considering they've never defeated Australia since 2011.