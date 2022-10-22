Search icon
4,6,0,4,0,1,4,4,4: Watch Finn Allen's explosive knock against Australia in T20 World Cup 2022

Finn Allen began really well against Australia scoring 42 runs off just 16 balls in the first match of Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

The first match of Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022 got underway with neighbours Australia and New Zealand locking horns in Sydney. Playing in his very first T20 World Cup, the youngster gave the world a glimpse of his surreal talent. 

Allen scored 42 runs off just 16 balls and provided a great platform for the New Zealand batsmen. He took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners, and it's not easy smashing the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins all over the park. 

Such was the impact of Finn Allen's knock that after his brisk start, the pair of Williamson and Conway struggled to keep up the pace, before eventually finding their groove. 

READ| Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: NZ rebuild as Allen departs, check scorecard, latest updates

Allen's carnage will inning included five fours and three huge maximums. 

Watch Finn Allen's explosive knock:

Propelled by Allen's quickfire start, New Zealand reached the 180-run mark in the 19th over, which was definitely a good show considering they've never defeated Australia since 2011. 

