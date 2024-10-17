The Kiwis effectively dismantled Indian batting lineup, resulting in a disappointing outcome for the Rohit Sharma-led team.

Cricket Australia subtly criticized the Indian batters for their poor performance in the first innings on Thursday, where they recorded their lowest-ever home total of just 46 runs. The Kiwis effectively dismantled their batting lineup, resulting in a disappointing outcome for the Rohit Sharma-led team. This marked their lowest total at home and the third lowest in the history of the format, with their previous lowest being 36-all out against Australia in Adelaide during the 2020 Border-Gavaskar trophy series.

In response to this shambolic performance, Cricket Australia took a jab at the Indian batters by sharing a video of their batting collapse in Adelaide.

They tweeted with a cheeky comment and said, " "Is 'All Out 46' the new 'All Out 36'?"

Following their historic win in Kanpur, the Rohit Sharma-led team faced a challenging start against New Zealand. They were dismissed for a meager total on the second day of the series opener at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. The team's innings concluded in just 31.2 overs, marking their third-lowest total in Test cricket and their lowest-ever score on home soil.

The New Zealand fast bowlers, William ORourke and Matt Henry, wreaked havoc on the Indian batting lineup after Tim Southee dismissed Rohit Sharma in the very first over. Opting to bat first under overcast conditions on a pitch that had been under covers due to weather conditions, proved to be a disadvantage for the Indian team.

Five key batsmen - Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and R Ashwin - were dismissed without scoring a run, leaving the team in a precarious position in Bengaluru.

The Men in Blue set a new record by being bowled out for 46 runs, their lowest Test score in the subcontinent, surpassing the West Indies' record of 53 runs against Pakistan in 1986. This also marked the lowest Test score in India, breaking the previous record of 53 runs set by New Zealand against the hosts in Mumbai in 2021.

