4,4,6,6,6,4: Travis Head smashes 30 runs off Sam Curran's over, joins exclusive Australian group

During the fifth over of the England vs Australia 1st T20I in Southampton, Travis Head hit Sam Curran for three fours and sixes each, accumulating a total of 30 runs.

Australian opener Travis Head showcased his exceptional form by scoring 30 runs off a single over bowled by Sam Curran and securing yet another half-century in his team's 28-run triumph over England in Southampton on Wednesday.

During the fifth over of Australia's innings, Head smashed Curran for three boundaries and three massive sixes, contributing to Australia's total of 179 at The Rose Bowl. This proved to be a challenging target for the hosts, as they were dismissed for just 151 in response.

Head's 30-run over against Curran equals the Australian men's record for the most runs scored in a single T20I over, placing him in the esteemed company of Ricky Ponting, Daniel Christian, and Mitch Marsh.

The international record for the most runs scored in a single T20I over was set last month by Samoa's Darius Visser, who plundered 39 runs in an over against Vanuatu. There have been five instances in men's T20I history where 36 runs have been scored in a single over, including Yuvraj Singh's memorable feat at the 2007 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Head's exceptional performance against England saw him reach his half-century within the Powerplay, forming a solid opening partnership with Matt Short (41) to amass 86 runs for the first wicket in quick succession.

Although Australia seemed poised to surpass the 200-run mark at one point, Liam Livingstone's impressive bowling figures of 3/22 helped England stage a late comeback and limit Australia to a manageable target.

Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood (2/32) made early inroads with the new ball for Australia, while Adam Zampa (2/20) and Sean Abbott (3/28) continued the onslaught to dismantle England's batting lineup, leading to a comprehensive victory for Australia.

Australia's triumph secures them a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series, setting the stage for the upcoming match in Cardiff on Friday.

