In the second T20 International match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk put on a dazzling display against star Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi. After Australian captain Josh Inglis won the toss, Fraser-McGurk came out swinging, scoring an explosive 21 runs in the first over.

Fraser-McGurk's innings began with a missed drive on his first attempt to hit Afridi, resulting in a dot ball. However, he quickly found his rhythm and proceeded to hammer four boundaries and a six off the next four balls. His aggressive stroke play, including hitting over the umpire and bowler's head, left spectators in awe.

Despite being dropped by Naseem Shah at third man, Fraser-McGurk continued his onslaught, dispatching the final delivery of the over for a six. This 21-run over tied the record for the most runs scored by Australia in a T20 International match.

Unfortunately, Fraser-McGurk's innings was short-lived as he was dismissed by Haris Rauf in the fourth over while attempting a risky shot. The catch was comfortably taken by Salman Ali Agha at extra cover.

The match also saw a lack of fielding discipline from the Pakistan team, with Shaheen Afridi dropping a crucial catch that cost left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem his first wicket. Despite Afridi's effort to take the catch off Marcus Stoinis' attempted reverse-sweep, the ball slipped through his hands.

