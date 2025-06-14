Representing Lancashire in the T20 Vitality Blast, Anderson celebrated his comeback to the shortest format of the game with a performance that harked back to his earlier days.

At a time when cricketers like him are hanging up their boots for the last time, England's legendary fast bowler James Anderson is rediscovering the excitement of T20 cricket. After an 11-year hiatus, the 42-year-old seam bowler has made a significant impact for Lancashire in the Vitality Blast, claiming 7 wickets in just 3 matches with an average of 10.14 and an economy rate of 6.45. His best performance this season, 3 for 17, came in his comeback match against Durham.

Anderson, who has achieved 991 international wickets, admitted at a recent event that while he has no complaints about his Test career, he wishes he had played more T20 cricket over the past decade.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying it. I’ve only played three games so far, but I now realize I made the mistake of avoiding T20s for the past 10 years,” Anderson stated.

After years with Lancashire, Anderson has now become an integral part of the T20 squad franchise. He confessed to experiencing nerves prior to his return but is relishing the opportunity to make an impact.

“I was anxious ahead of my initial comeback match, but it is wonderful to be contributing again and forming connections with the squad at a deeper level,” he explained.

Anderson attributes his return to his desire to learn. He stated that he constantly watches T20 cricket, The Hundred, and international matches to acquire new strategies. Renowned for his clever variations, Anderson asserted that his slower deliveries have been a significant asset since then, but currently, he is focusing on timing and execution.

The experienced bowler also highlighted the strategic distinctions between Test and T20 cricket, especially regarding field placements and methods for taking wickets.

“Most of my wickets have come either in the inner ring or near the boundary. I’m not seeing those slip catches like in Tests,” he said, highlighting the shift in dynamics.

