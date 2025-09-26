Add DNA as a Preferred Source
41 years, 17 editions: India vs Pakistan set for epic Asia Cup 2025 Final clash

The Men in Blue, riding an unbeaten run through the Super Four, will look to assert dominance once again, while Pakistan, having battled their way through tough encounters, are hungry to rewrite history.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 05:57 PM IST

In a groundbreaking moment for the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan are poised to clash in the final for the very first time. This encounter signifies the conclusion of a 41-year wait since the tournament began, spanning 17 editions. Never have these two cricket giants faced off for the title, making the Asia Cup 2025 final an incredibly thrilling and eagerly awaited event.

India, a nation that has claimed the Asia Cup trophy eight times, enters the match as the reigning champion. Pakistan secured its spot in the final following a hard-fought 11-run victory over Bangladesh in the Super Four stage. The final is set to take place in Dubai, promising an exhilarating contest.

In recent Asia Cup encounters, India has demonstrated its superiority, winning both previous matches against Pakistan. These wins highlight India's current dominance in the tournament. However, Pakistan's journey to the final showcases their resolve and capability to compete at a high level, setting the stage for a fierce showdown.

The importance of this match extends beyond cricket. The enduring political tensions and fierce rivalry on the field add significant weight to this contest. Matches between India and Pakistan are always charged with high stakes and drama, and fans anticipate nothing less in this Asia Cup final.

This final represents more than just a historic milestone for the Asia Cup. It also serves as a precursor to the T20 World Cup, offering fans a glimpse of the passion and skill both teams bring to the game. Each team is eager to emerge victorious and be remembered as the first to compete in this particular final in Asia Cup history, adding a new chapter to their legendary rivalry.

On September 28, cricket fans around the globe will tune in from Dubai to witness this epic final, a rivalry that has been building for 41 years. Everyone is eager to find out which team will claim the Asia Cup title in this unforgettable match. 

Also read| 'Keep India’s aura aside, Gambhir will...': Shoaib Akhtar’s bold message to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
