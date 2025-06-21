There is an old saying that age is just a number, and South African batter Faf du Plessis is proving it right with every game he plays. In the recent MLC 2025 match, he smashed a 51-run century against San Francisco Unicorns and scripted history.

South African star batter Faf du Plessis remains unstoppable even at the age of 40 as he smashed another century during a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 game against San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. With this ton, he joined the elite list of T20 skippers, including Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, among others, with the most centuries in the format. Babar has 7 centuries to his name in 144 matches, whereas du Plessis achieved this milestone in 202 T20 games. Former Australian player Michael Klinger achieved this feat in just 120 matches as captain.

Record of most centuries as skipper in T20s

Babar Azam - 7

Faf du Plessis - 7

Michael Klinger - 7

Virat Kohli - 5

James Vince - 5

TSK vs SFU match

Batting first, Texas Super Kings posted 198/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Faf du Plessis smashing 51-ball century. However, San Francisco Unicorns' top-order batters Matt Short and Finn Allen replied strongly with 61 and 78 runs respectively, giving a perfect start to their team and ultimately finishing the game on the first ball of the 17th over.