3rd ODI: India in more trouble as captain Kohli departs, all wickets taken by England spinners

Virat Kohli's similar dismissal to the Test series against off-spinner Moeen Ali in the decider of the ODI series has led to India losing three wickets in just three overs. India had a fantastic start as the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan forged a 100-run partnership for the first wicket. However, from 103/0, India were reduced to 121/3 as all the wickets were taken by England's spinners.

In the final game of the ODI series, India were far more aggressive and adopted England's strategy of going bang bang from ball one. India had a great start as the duo of Dhawan and Rohit helped India get through powerplay without losing any wicket as they scored 65/0. Dhawan got to his second 50-plus score of this series as they helped India coast along nicely and setting up the platform for the likes of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

However, the action plan faltered midway as soon as India lost their first wicket. One brought two, two brought three and all the wickets fell to England spinners. It was ironic on the day India went with just one spinner, England took all of India's wickets through their spinners - leg-spinner Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and part-timer Liam Livingstone.

Skipper Virat Kohli missed Moeen's incoming delivery and was bowled for just 7 as India were reduced to 121/3 in 17.4 overs from 103/0 in 14.3 overs. Last game's centurion KL Rahul also went early on the same score as the skipper but the pair of Rishabh Pant and Hardik helped India come back with an explosive partnership.

Earlier, India lost the toss for the third time in the series and were put in to bat by England. Both teams made one change each. While India brought in left-arm pacer T Natarajan in place of spinner Kuldeep Yadav, England brought in pacer Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran.