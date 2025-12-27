'36 wickets across two days': Steve Smith lashes out at MCG pitch after losing Boxing Day Test in Melbourne

After losing the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Steve Smith blasted at the venue's pitch as the match saw the fall of 36 wickets in six sessions across two days.

Steve Smith, star Australian batter, lashed out at the pitch of the Melbourne Cricket Ground after his side faced defeat by England on Saturday, as the match ended within two days of play. The Boxing Day Test was concluded in just six sessions as the game witnessed the fall of 36 wickets across two days.

During the post-match presentation, Smith lashed out at the MCG pitch ans said, ''Yeah, I think a little bit too much. It was tricky, no one could really get in. I think when you see 36 wickets across two days, that’s probably too much. So probably it did a little bit more than they (the curators) would have wanted. Maybe if we drop it (the grass) down to 8mm, it’d be about right, potentially.''

He also said that 50-60 more runs could have made been in favour of Australia in the match. ''Tricky one, obviously a very quick game. If we’d managed that extra 50 or 60 runs across both innings, we probably would’ve been right in the contest at the end. I think it did a fair amount throughout the game, just probably when the ball softened after a few lusty blows from their top order today, it started to do a little bit less potentially. But without that, I think it was still going to offer plenty,'' he added.

Meanwhile, despite losing the match in Melbourne, Australia are in the lead with 3-1 in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26. The next and final match in the series will be played at SCG, in Moore Park, starting January 4.